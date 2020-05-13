Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 22.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 870,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249,837 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $29,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $36.21. 14,333,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,738,352. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

