Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Increased by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,269,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,678,990. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

