Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Lifted by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $3.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,672. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

