Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 115,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 122.1% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 96,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,944 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 400,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,431 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 162,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.83. 8,357,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,330,386. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.85.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

