Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.90 on Wednesday, hitting $141.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,853,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,723,994. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

