Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,745 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after buying an additional 3,006,026 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,525,000 after buying an additional 1,978,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 505.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,750,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,335 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,841,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.95. 2,938,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,240. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.93 and a 200 day moving average of $109.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

