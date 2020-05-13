Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $92.91. 4,709,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,241. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.79. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

