Veil Price Tops $0.0209 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex. Veil has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $29,033.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $188.16 or 0.02074936 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00088390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00177838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00040930 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil’s total supply is 76,266,483 coins and its circulating supply is 67,425,554 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

