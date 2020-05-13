VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives $2.87 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.87.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VEON shares. ValuEngine raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. VTB Capital raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VEON from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.90 to $2.20 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 3,503.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,401,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195,735 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of VEON by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 24,962,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,469 shares during the period. Prosperity Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of VEON by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Capital Management Ltd now owns 52,389,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223,461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VEON by 90.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,795,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of VEON by 147.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,807,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 95,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,348,091. VEON has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. VEON had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VEON will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

