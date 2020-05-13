Victrex (LON:VCT) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Victrex from GBX 1,740 ($22.89) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,096.82 ($27.58).

Get Victrex alerts:

LON VCT traded down GBX 39 ($0.51) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,956 ($25.73). 139,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,177. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,996.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,232.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30. Victrex has a twelve month low of GBX 1,645 ($21.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86).

Victrex (LON:VCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported GBX 47.60 ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victrex will post 13801.999716 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Victrex news, insider Richard Armitage acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,907 ($25.09) per share, for a total transaction of £18,688.60 ($24,583.79).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.