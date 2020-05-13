Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Up to $14.93

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.94, but opened at $14.93. Vodafone Group shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 743,547 shares.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.
About Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.
