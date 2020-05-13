Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Up to $14.93

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.94, but opened at $14.93. Vodafone Group shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 743,547 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.