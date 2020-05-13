Wade G W & Inc. Cuts Stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Total by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,279,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $513,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,891 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 991.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,055,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,354 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Total by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $470,220,000 after buying an additional 1,567,608 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Total by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,687,000 after buying an additional 1,149,927 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at $44,466,000. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S.A. Total bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $25,662.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,843,098 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,517 in the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of TOT stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.39. 129,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Total SA has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Total SA will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

