Wade G W & Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $937,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.95. 34,806,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,397,994. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.