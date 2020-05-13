Wade G W & Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 35,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.10. 1,563,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,738,438. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

