Wade G W & Inc. Raises Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,054,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,577,055. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.35.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

