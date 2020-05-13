Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,873 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $124.82. 4,502,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,650,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The firm has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.28 and a 200-day moving average of $118.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

