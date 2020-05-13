Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $17.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.33 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Waterstone Financial an industry rank of 178 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd.

Waterstone Financial stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. Waterstone Financial has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 16.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

