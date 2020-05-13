Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE: KREF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/9/2020 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

5/1/2020 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

4/30/2020 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $19.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

4/28/2020 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.50 to $16.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/13/2020 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $21.50 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

3/25/2020 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE KREF traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. 26,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,242. The company has a quick ratio of 329.54, a current ratio of 329.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $793.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.62.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.76 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.99%.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee purchased 7,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $120,938.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 225,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,690.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1,396.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

