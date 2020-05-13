Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) PT Raised to GBX 46

Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) had its price objective raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 44 ($0.58) to GBX 46 ($0.61) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 44.10 ($0.58) target price on shares of Wentworth Resources in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

WEN stock traded up GBX 0.19 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 18.19 ($0.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,404 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Wentworth Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 23.45 ($0.31). The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 million and a P/E ratio of 17.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Wentworth Resources’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Wentworth Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Wentworth Resources plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. Its principal assets include the Rovuma onshore block covering an area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers located in northern Mozambique; and the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

