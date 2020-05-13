Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Plans $1.20 Quarterly Dividend

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.
Whirlpool has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Whirlpool has a dividend payout ratio of 48.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $13.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.
Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $105.75 on Wednesday. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95.
WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.
In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,648 shares in the company, valued at $751,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.
