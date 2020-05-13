Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Plans $1.20 Quarterly Dividend

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Whirlpool has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Whirlpool has a dividend payout ratio of 48.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $13.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $105.75 on Wednesday. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,648 shares in the company, valued at $751,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

