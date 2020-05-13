Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,748.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 877,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 871,222 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 50,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,888,000 after buying an additional 16,675 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,496. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

