Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.96. The stock had a trading volume of 333,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,737. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $163.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.