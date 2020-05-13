Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,460 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $91,216.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,483.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,293 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,168,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,954,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

