Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 1,112 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,761,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,329. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.90.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

