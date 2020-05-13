Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 3,489 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,163 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.71. 9,704,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,294,999. The firm has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.66. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at $289,582,137.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

