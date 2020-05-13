Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 9,187 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1,055.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 454.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Cfra lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

CBRE Group stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.84. 4,229,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,638. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average is $53.25. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

