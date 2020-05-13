Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 176,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 360,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,913 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.98. 6,847,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,551,555. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

