Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17,788.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 487,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $4.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,784,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

