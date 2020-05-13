Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.19.

FISV traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $98.86. 6,099,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,681,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day moving average is $109.20. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

