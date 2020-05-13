Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $11.25 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 0.8% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 141,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.48. 5,373,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,395. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley cut Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

