Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after buying an additional 6,860,115 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,187 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,168 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,602 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,109,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,108,834. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.20.

