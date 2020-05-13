Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $4.43 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,049,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,478,000 after buying an additional 220,164 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,991,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,953,000 after acquiring an additional 48,575 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,725,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,161,000 after acquiring an additional 588,853 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,242,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,454,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,175,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,227,000 after acquiring an additional 28,086 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $90.98. 776,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,987. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $102.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

