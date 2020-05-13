Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,770,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,738 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,836.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,484 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 987,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after acquiring an additional 915,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.69.

WM stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,553. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.56. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

