Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. grace capital purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.27. 17,317,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,971,437. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $138.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

