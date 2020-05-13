Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of BOND stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,817. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.92 and a 200-day moving average of $108.53. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $114.61.

