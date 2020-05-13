Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.87 Million Investment in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,518,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,190,000 after purchasing an additional 85,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,203,000 after purchasing an additional 299,251 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,896,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,275,000 after purchasing an additional 466,102 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,263,000 after purchasing an additional 632,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,223 shares of company stock valued at $19,123,431. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.30. 3,332,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,186. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.