Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 23,362 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 118.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,117,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,568. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.97. The company has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $170.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wolfe Research lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.38.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,344 shares of company stock valued at $15,789,709. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

