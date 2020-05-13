Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,204 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000.

Shares of ITM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.20. 70,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,428. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $35.77 and a 1 year high of $52.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

