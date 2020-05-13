Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,455 shares of company stock worth $4,401,151 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.22.

NOC traded down $5.05 on Wednesday, hitting $320.46. 690,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.13 and its 200 day moving average is $345.93. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.