Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,570 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of eBay by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $722,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in eBay by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $545,984,000 after buying an additional 3,707,700 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in eBay by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $408,649,000 after buying an additional 1,098,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in eBay by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,453,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,357,000 after buying an additional 1,535,987 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407,143 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $336,117,000 after buying an additional 131,113 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.58. 11,041,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,740,295. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. eBay’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

