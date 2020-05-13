Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 747.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,836 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,958,072 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.81. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

