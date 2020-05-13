Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 417,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $37,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.91. 4,709,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,241. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.79. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

