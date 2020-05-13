Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 10,212 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,212 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.8% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

IWM traded down $4.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,544,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,185,688. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

