Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 216,335 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216,335 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148,893 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744,160 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.10. 17,269,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,678,990. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

