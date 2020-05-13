Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 220,561 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,561 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432,539 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.