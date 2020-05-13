Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WIX. Guggenheim increased their target price on Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.47.

NASDAQ WIX traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $167.03. 937,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,785. Wix.Com has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $171.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.23 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Wix.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Wix.Com by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wix.Com by 652.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

