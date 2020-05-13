Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Gap Up to $86.94

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $91.97, but opened at $86.94. Wynn Resorts shares last traded at $83.70, with a volume of 332,622 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 2.52.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $953.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

