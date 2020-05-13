Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XHR. ValuEngine lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 80,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,901. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.14. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $22.74.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

