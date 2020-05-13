YouGov (LON:YOU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 725 ($9.54) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on YOU. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of YouGov in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target on shares of YouGov in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of YouGov from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 639 ($8.41).

YouGov stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 678 ($8.92). The stock had a trading volume of 26,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,883. YouGov has a 1 year low of GBX 300 ($3.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 766 ($10.08). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 601.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 618.81. The stock has a market cap of $735.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09.

In other YouGov news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.95), for a total value of £25,017.20 ($32,908.71).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

