Zacks: Analysts Set $17.00 Target Price for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 1st Constitution Bancorp an industry rank of 224 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCCY shares. ValuEngine lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.82. 29,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $130.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.59.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other 1st Constitution Bancorp news, EVP John T. Andreacio acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Rue acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $67,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 209,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,783.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 19,873 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 430,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,526,000 after buying an additional 153,876 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 152,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 22,246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

